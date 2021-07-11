First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,262 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 67.9% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 58,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 23,465 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.1% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 161,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 33.9% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.53.

NYSE:FRC opened at $194.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.37. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $100.38 and a 52 week high of $197.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

