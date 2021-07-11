Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in CDW were worth $8,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CDW by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens boosted its position in shares of CDW by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of CDW by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. Insiders sold a total of 17,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,234 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $177.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $105.87 and a 52-week high of $184.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.28.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. lifted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

