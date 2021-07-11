Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $7,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 551 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COO. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.79.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $3,724,843. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $411.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $392.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $277.83 and a one year high of $415.96. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

