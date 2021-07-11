Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 19,400 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $8,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,053,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,345,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,881,000 after purchasing an additional 821,451 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,621,000 after purchasing an additional 203,597 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,217,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,042,000 after purchasing an additional 661,362 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,055,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,155,000 after purchasing an additional 294,651 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $14.58 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at $258,247.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,232 shares of company stock valued at $6,960,743 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.