Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $8,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $181.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.61. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

In related news, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 3,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.99, for a total transaction of $610,713.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 269,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,777.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $1,000,771.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,858,824.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,954 shares of company stock valued at $8,059,937. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

