Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Lennar were worth $8,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $33,978,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of LEN opened at $98.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.