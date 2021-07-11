Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $8.10 Million Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,128 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $8,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1,320.7% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 314,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 292,763 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 338.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 510,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 393,944 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 234,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 58,220 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 129,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 16,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 92,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 25,006 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF opened at $19.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

RF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Compass Point raised their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

In related news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.