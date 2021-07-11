Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $8.39 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,487 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service boosted its stake in United Rentals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,401,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,572,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,455,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.31.

Shares of URI stock opened at $317.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.71 and a 1 year high of $354.60. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.05.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

