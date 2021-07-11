Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $8.95 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $8,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in The Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 52.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,542,252.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,477 shares of company stock worth $3,343,139 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $176.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.72. The company has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $125.89 and a 12-month high of $178.36.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 51.19%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

