Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $8,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK opened at $208.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.11 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.77.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.90.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.