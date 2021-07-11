Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 5,100 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $9,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda Bynoe sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $532,933.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,435. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.71.

EQR stock opened at $81.71 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.21. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

