Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 800 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,291 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 102.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Fortinet by 375.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $256.81 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $257.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 100.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The company had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $420,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,820 shares of company stock worth $11,262,182 in the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.71.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.