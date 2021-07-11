Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $8,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,217,000 after purchasing an additional 150,911 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 54,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 23,469 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $628,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DELL stock opened at $100.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.08 and a 12 month high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 178,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $17,769,074.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Egon Durban sold 113,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $11,341,210.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,222,273 shares of company stock worth $321,671,094 over the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

