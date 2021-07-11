Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 11,200 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of State Street by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STT. UBS Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. State Street has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $84.11 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $89.28. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

