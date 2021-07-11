Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 14,400 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned 0.10% of UGI worth $8,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in UGI by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. bought a new position in UGI during the 1st quarter worth $2,935,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in UGI by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,498,000 after purchasing an additional 186,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in UGI by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 136,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.97. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

In other news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $403,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,805. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

