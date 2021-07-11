Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 5,300 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $8,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Diker Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,415,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,943,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 19,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $510,315.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $109,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS opened at $115.55 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $72.64 and a 1-year high of $123.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.36. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.64.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

