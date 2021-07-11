Flamingo Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flamingo has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $57.37 million and $11.88 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00045707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00117208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00162794 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,951.39 or 0.99971587 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.52 or 0.00955575 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

