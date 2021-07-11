FLETA (FLETA) Price Tops $0.0128 on Exchanges

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. FLETA has a market cap of $14.22 million and $689,970.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLETA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FLETA has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00053583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.23 or 0.00885855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005390 BTC.

FLETA Coin Profile

FLETA is a coin. It launched on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

