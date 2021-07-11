Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Bought by Two Creeks Capital Management LP

Two Creeks Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,143 shares during the period. Floor & Decor accounts for about 11.6% of Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Two Creeks Capital Management LP owned 1.92% of Floor & Decor worth $190,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at about $2,060,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 28,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FND traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.92. The stock had a trading volume of 458,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,696. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.43 and a twelve month high of $116.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $801,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,240,623. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $664,996.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,219 shares of company stock worth $1,592,852. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

