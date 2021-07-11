Flow Trading Up 77.3% Over Last 7 Days (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last week, Flow has traded up 77.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Flow coin can now be bought for approximately $19.53 or 0.00057021 BTC on major exchanges. Flow has a market cap of $828.82 million and $538.92 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00045219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00116084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00160849 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,266.16 or 1.00023684 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.85 or 0.00945313 BTC.

About Flow

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 42,429,369 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.