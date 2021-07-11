Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 311.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 712,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539,542 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.34% of Flowers Foods worth $16,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 459,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 288,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 20,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,823,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,782 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,152,000 after acquiring an additional 115,114 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 65.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

NYSE FLO opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.12%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

