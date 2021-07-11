Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,066 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.16% of Flowserve worth $8,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Flowserve by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Flowserve by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 37,461 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Flowserve by 205,517.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 115,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 115,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at $1,273,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FLS opened at $42.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.84.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen upgraded Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.57.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

