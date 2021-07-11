Fluity (FLTY) Achieves Market Cap of $1.68 Million

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last week, Fluity has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Fluity coin can now be bought for about $0.0680 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fluity has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $872.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00045632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00116665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00162762 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,940.20 or 1.00096001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.47 or 0.00956911 BTC.

About Fluity

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,708,242 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Fluity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fluity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fluity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

