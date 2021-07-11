FlypMe (FYP) Trading Up 51.4% Over Last 7 Days

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One FlypMe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0480 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. FlypMe has a total market cap of $845,879.43 and $1,706.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FlypMe has traded up 51.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00053889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $305.42 or 0.00892184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005428 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe (FYP) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

