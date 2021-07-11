FNB Protocol Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last week, FNB Protocol has traded 41% lower against the dollar. FNB Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $266,383.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FNB Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00053408 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.31 or 0.00885502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000383 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005465 BTC.

FNB Protocol Profile

FNB Protocol (CRYPTO:FNB) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,412,248,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

