FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,929 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of FormFactor worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,160,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,567,000 after purchasing an additional 480,369 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,857,000 after acquiring an additional 83,282 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in FormFactor by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,324,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,980,000 after acquiring an additional 142,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,309,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. CL King assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of FORM opened at $35.23 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.13.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,347,427.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,737 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

