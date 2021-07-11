Fountain Trading Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Fountain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fountain has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. Fountain has a market capitalization of $705,769.46 and $9,841.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00053968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.90 or 0.00903625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005390 BTC.

Fountain Coin Profile

Fountain is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Buying and Selling Fountain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

