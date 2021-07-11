Fractal Reaches Market Cap of $2.36 Million (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Fractal coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000418 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Fractal has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. Fractal has a market cap of $2.36 million and $163,871.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fractal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00045835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00117434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00162668 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,948.25 or 0.99794460 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.99 or 0.00958276 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.