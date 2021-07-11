Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Shares Bought by Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,964 shares during the quarter. Franchise Group comprises 5.7% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owned 1.99% of Franchise Group worth $28,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Franchise Group news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,342,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,340,368. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew M. Laurence acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 400,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,427,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,054,000 shares of company stock worth $37,949,280 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Franchise Group stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.97. 106,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.00. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $621.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.94%.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

