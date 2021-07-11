Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 174 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,523,211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,892,000 after buying an additional 79,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,510.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,545.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,386.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

