Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,444 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.0% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $52.98 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.48.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.