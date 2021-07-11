Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys 5,156 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock opened at $79.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $82.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.