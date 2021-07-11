Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,083,000 after buying an additional 21,346 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,318,000 after buying an additional 167,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,180,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,361,000 after purchasing an additional 23,745 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $437.41 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $313.24 and a twelve month high of $437.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

