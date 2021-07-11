Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $12.45 Million Stake in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,039,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 56,960 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned 3.21% of Eagle Point Credit worth $12,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter worth $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 64.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 18,544 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter worth $284,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter worth $1,601,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eagle Point Credit by 34.8% during the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 528,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 136,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $424.16 million, a PE ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $14.44.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is presently 76.52%.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

