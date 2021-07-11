Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $12.82 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,527 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 11,505 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.7% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Visa by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $856,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.56.

Shares of V opened at $238.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.29. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $241.04. The stock has a market cap of $464.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,797 shares of company stock valued at $28,136,501. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

