Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $66.20 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,348,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,640 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $66,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,261 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065,967 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,421 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,068 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,310,000 after acquiring an additional 314,058 shares during the period.

VEA opened at $51.86 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.01.

