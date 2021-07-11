Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,318,000 after purchasing an additional 167,691 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,516,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,811,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 48,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,411,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $437.41 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $313.24 and a 12 month high of $437.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $423.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

