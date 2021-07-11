Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,510.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,386.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,545.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

