Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 128,640 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,348,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,640 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $66,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $53.43.

