Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 4,228 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,323 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $7,430,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,122 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 46,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $119.74 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $91.71 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.76. The stock has a market cap of $212.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

