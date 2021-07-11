Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in KLA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,123,000 after acquiring an additional 65,980 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $3,891,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $61,785,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 12.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 862,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,890,000 after buying an additional 97,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,357.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,136 shares of company stock worth $6,268,334 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $308.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $312.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $171.31 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.81.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

