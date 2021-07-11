Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $169.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.11. The company has a market cap of $447.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.70.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

