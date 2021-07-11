Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,828 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $221.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $164.66 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.45.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

