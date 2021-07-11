Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 56,353 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56,353 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 0.8% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $190.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market cap of $175.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.43 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.84.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.86.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

