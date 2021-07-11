Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 7,806 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,738 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,806 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 0.7% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $1,107,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Oracle by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,375,000 after acquiring an additional 407,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $927,271,000 after acquiring an additional 303,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $87.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.05. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $88.40. The company has a market capitalization of $245.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,375,000 shares of company stock valued at $500,046,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen upped their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.62.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

