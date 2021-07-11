Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) is Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Freshpet accounts for 4.6% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. owned about 0.12% of Freshpet worth $8,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,369,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,474,000 after acquiring an additional 404,131 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 46.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,233,000 after acquiring an additional 363,951 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,374,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,153,000 after acquiring an additional 255,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,605,000 after acquiring an additional 169,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRPT stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.15. 157,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,037. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -644.60 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.90.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,438.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,927 shares in the company, valued at $26,780,219.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,601,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,314 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,803 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.56.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

