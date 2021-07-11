Frontier Price Up 25.3% Over Last Week (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Frontier coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a market cap of $32.71 million and approximately $20.89 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00053685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017354 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.31 or 0.00894189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005430 BTC.

Frontier Coin Profile

Frontier is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,125,000 coins. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

