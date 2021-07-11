FUD.finance (FUD) Hits Market Cap of $177,129.70

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 11th. One FUD.finance coin can currently be purchased for $7.50 or 0.00022180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. FUD.finance has a market capitalization of $177,129.70 and $4,382.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00054039 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017451 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $295.01 or 0.00872550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005375 BTC.

About FUD.finance

FUD.finance (FUD) is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUD.finance’s official website is fud.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

FUD.finance Coin Trading

