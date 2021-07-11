FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,026,958 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 30,746 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.32% of FuelCell Energy worth $14,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. FuelCell Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.01. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.18 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

