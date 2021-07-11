Function X (FX) Market Cap Achieves $93.79 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $93.79 million and approximately $219,296.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Function X has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000913 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,822.13 or 1.00034774 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00042708 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007222 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00009681 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00056720 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 317,923,286 coins and its circulating supply is 303,721,538 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.